WATCH | ‘Black Cloud’ artwork rises in the centre of Ukraine’s Kyiv
By Reuters - 11 June 2025
A huge black cloud stands in Kyiv's historic Sophia Square this week, emitting flashes of lightning and the rumble of thunder in evocation of war, before it travels to the Burning Man art festival in the US later this year.
WATCH | ‘Black Cloud’ artwork rises in the centre of Ukraine’s Kyiv
A huge black cloud stands in Kyiv's historic Sophia Square this week, emitting flashes of lightning and the rumble of thunder in evocation of war, before it travels to the Burning Man art festival in the US later this year.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos