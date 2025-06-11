Taking inspiration from shark skin, an Australian startup has developed a drag-reducing technology that can be applied to the exterior of aircraft.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | How ‘shark skin’ coating helps aircraft reduce emissions
Taking inspiration from shark skin, an Australian startup has developed a drag-reducing technology that can be applied to the exterior of aircraft.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos