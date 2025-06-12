News

Bittersweet moment as murdered man’s family finally handed his RDP house

Thobile Manzana’s children and brother now have a proper roof over their heads

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 12 June 2025

The keys to an RDP house, applied for by a man who was later murdered, have finally been delivered to his family years after his death...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Israel deports Greta Thunberg after seizing Gaza aid boat | REUTERS
How 'shark skin' coating helps aircraft reduce emissions | REUTERS