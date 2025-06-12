Central University of Technology student dies in suspected GBV incident

A 19-year-old student from the Central University of Technology (CUT) was found dead in Colesburg, Northern Cape, on Wednesday morning.
Bunono Alulutho Buba, who was studying for a Bachelor of Education degree, was discovered in the veld between Bongweni and Khayelitsha in Kuyasa. She had multiple stab wounds to her neck and abdomen.
According to CUT, police have opened a murder case and confirmed that her boyfriend has been detained in connection with the killing.
According to preliminary reports, police received a complaint about 2.25am on June 5 about a person who was allegedly being attacked at a drinking spot in Khayelitsha. Officers found no-one there and went to the nearby Manne Dipico Hospital to check for injured people.
“It is indeed regrettable that the scourges of gender-based violence and femicide are sporadically stifling humanity and the existence of our beloved sisters, mothers of our land. This endemic is leaving society, the family and friends broken and traumatised, given that the loss of one too many remains a loss to the nation,” said Dr Bernard Sebake, CUT dean of students.
Sebake asked the students and staff to pray for the grieving family. “We also urge our students, staff and communities in Colesberg to put faith in law enforcement and co-operate in affording Ms Buba and her family much-needed justice,” he said.
While at the hospital, a man driving a Volkswagen Golf approached police and reported that his girlfriend was lying in the field nearby. Police accompanied him to the scene, where they found Buba's body. The man identified as her boyfriend was later detained after being found in possession of her belongings.
CUT has condemned the killing.
