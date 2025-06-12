Officials to visit flood affected communities
As search efforts continue for more victims believed to have gone missing after being swept away by floodwaters this week, cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa and his education counterpart, Siviwe Gwarube, will visit some of the affected communities and grieving families in and around Mthatha on Thursday...
