The excitement is mounting as the Daily Dispatch’s popular “Win a Car” competition draws to its thrilling conclusion.
After weeks of keen participation and thousands of entries from across East London, Komani, Qonce and Mthatha, one lucky winner will soon drive away in a brand-new Suzuki Fronx.
The grand prize draw will take place at 2pm on Tuesday June 17, at the Daily Dispatch offices.
The draw will be broadcast live on the Daily Dispatch Facebook page, offering a front-row seat to the moment one reader’s life is forever changed.
Entrants are encouraged to stay alert and keep their phones nearby — you could be receiving the call of a lifetime.
Dean Findlay, principal of Ronnies Motors, expressed his enthusiasm for what has become an annual tradition, marking yet another successful partnership with the Daily Dispatch this year.
“This competition has been a highlight of our calendar for the past five years,” Findlay said.
“It’s always a pleasure to witness the joy and disbelief on the faces of those who win — especially those who’ve never owned a car before.”
Wait soon over to see who will drive off in new car in Dispatch competition
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
He recalls a particularly memorable moment from one of the earlier draws
“The first winner I met was a woman who worked as a street vendor.
“Seeing someone like her drive away in a new car was heartwarming and incredibly rewarding.
“These moments remind us just how powerful and life-changing something like this can be.”
Findlay said what might seem like a simple prize could often become a fundamental turning point for the winners.
“It opens your eyes to how a small gesture can transform someone’s life — especially when it goes to someone truly deserving,” he said.
Daily Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe has confirmed that an overwhelming number of entries were received for this year’s competition.
The lucky draw winner will be selected at random, with the Ronnies Motors sales manager and members of the Daily Dispatch management team overseeing the process.
“This year, the lucky draw will be broadcast live on our Facebook page so the public can witness the random selection of the winner and we wish all those who entered the best of luck,” Ndlebe said.
As anticipation builds, the lucky draw stands as a celebration of community spirit, reader loyalty and the shared joy of giving back.
Stay tuned and follow the Daily Dispatch for live updates as the lucky winner is revealed.
