News

First group of SA troops returning home from DRC touch down at Waterkloof Air Force Base

The SANDF soldiers who were deployed in the DRC had been expected to arrive in Bloemfontein at midday on Friday.

13 June 2025
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Defence minister Angie Motshekga says the soldiers who had been deployed to the DRC arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Friday evening. File photo.
Defence minister Angie Motshekga says the soldiers who had been deployed to the DRC arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Friday evening. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day

The first group of South African soldiers returning home after being deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) touched down at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria on Friday evening, defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga said.

The flight was initially expected to arrive at midday on Friday in Bloemfontein.

Briefing the media in Bloemfontein earlier, Motshega said their arrival had been delayed due to technical and logistical challenges.

The group included 249 soldiers who arrived from Tanzania. They were part of the Sadc Mission in the DRC.

(This is a developing story)

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS
Iran calls Israel attack a 'declaration of war' | DW News