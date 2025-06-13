News

Murder case opened after teenage boy’s body found on Joubertina farm

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 13 June 2025

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the death of Mdantsane-born Simthembile Diniso, 17, after his body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head, at a farm in Joubertina on Monday night...

