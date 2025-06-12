“This is really breaking my heart. I called him yesterday [Wednesday] and could not get hold of him. He is someone who would get back to me when he sees I tried calling, but he did not call back.
“He was always telling me that his work was not nice any more, but he did not want to go into detail. He just said he wanted to leave what he was doing, and now he has been kidnapped,” Mofolo said.
According to Sowetan’s sister publication The Herald, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane had previously spoken out about attacks on the construction project, saying that construction mafias had threatened to stop the upgrade, and were demanding R450,000 a month in protection fees.
The publication said the road was a vital citrus export route from the Sundays River Valley municipality to Nelson Mandela Bay’s two ports.
SowetanLIVE
Police appeal for public's help after Eastern Cape man kidnapped
Father of abducted project manager distraught after son does not return his calls
Senior Reporter
Image: Supplied
Eastern Cape police are asking for the public’s help regarding the kidnapping of Themba Victor Ngcobo, who was abducted on Wednesday.
Ngcobo, a project manager, was reportedly working on a multimillion-rand Sanral project to upgrade the R335 between Motherwell and Addo.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that police are investigating the kidnapping.
“No ransom demand has been received at this stage,” she said.
Ngcobo’s father, Sello Mofolo, said he learnt about his son’s disappearance on Thursday.
“This is really breaking my heart. I called him yesterday [Wednesday] and could not get hold of him. He is someone who would get back to me when he sees I tried calling, but he did not call back.
“He was always telling me that his work was not nice any more, but he did not want to go into detail. He just said he wanted to leave what he was doing, and now he has been kidnapped,” Mofolo said.
According to Sowetan’s sister publication The Herald, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane had previously spoken out about attacks on the construction project, saying that construction mafias had threatened to stop the upgrade, and were demanding R450,000 a month in protection fees.
The publication said the road was a vital citrus export route from the Sundays River Valley municipality to Nelson Mandela Bay’s two ports.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos