News

Police appeal for public's help after Eastern Cape man kidnapped

Father of abducted project manager distraught after son does not return his calls

13 June 2025
Jeanette Chabalala
Senior Reporter
Themba Victor Ngcobo who was abducted on Wednesday.
Themba Victor Ngcobo who was abducted on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Eastern Cape police are asking for the public’s help regarding the kidnapping of Themba Victor Ngcobo, who was abducted on Wednesday.

Ngcobo, a project manager, was reportedly working on a multimillion-rand Sanral project to upgrade the R335 between Motherwell and Addo. 

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that police are investigating the kidnapping.

“No ransom demand has been received at this stage,” she said.

Ngcobo’s father, Sello Mofolo, said he learnt about his son’s disappearance on Thursday.

He is someone who would get back to me when he sees I tried calling, but he did not call back.
Ngcobo’s father, Sello Mofolo

“This is really breaking my heart. I called him yesterday [Wednesday] and could not get hold of him. He is someone who would get back to me when he sees I tried calling, but he did not call back.

“He was always telling me that his work was not nice any more, but he did not want to go into detail. He just said he wanted to leave what he was doing, and now he has been kidnapped,” Mofolo said. 

According to Sowetan’s sister publication The Herald, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane had previously spoken out about attacks on the construction project, saying that construction mafias had threatened to stop the upgrade, and were demanding R450,000 a month in protection fees.

The publication said the road was a vital citrus export route from the Sundays River Valley municipality to Nelson Mandela Bay’s two ports.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Minister of Police Mr Mchunu announces enhancement in service delivery
Introducing FlexClub, a Smarter Way to Rent a Car