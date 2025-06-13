President Cyril Ramaphosa is in flood-ravaged Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
The death toll in the province has risen to 78 and could increase further as search and rescue operations are continuing, Reuters reported on Thursday night.
WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Mthatha as flood death toll rises
Courtesy of SABC
