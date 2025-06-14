Mchunu praised rescue teams, including police, for their prompt response, saying the situation could have been worse if they had not acted quickly, echoing sentiments shared by premier Oscar Mabuyane and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Eastern Cape floods claim 86 lives, death toll may rise
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has described the Eastern Cape floods as a national tragedy, with 86 fatalities reported, 60 of which were from Mthatha alone.
Mchunu, accompanied by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso, visited flood-ravaged areas in Mthatha West on Saturday, including Dicolyn, where many people died, leaving others homeless.
“According to the information we received from the police, there are 86 people who have perished in the Eastern Cape, with 60 of those coming from Mthatha alone,” Mchunu said.
“Several individuals have been rescued in various areas of the Eastern Cape and 38 were saved from the raging waters in Mthatha.
“The number of those who perished continues to rise daily as bodies are recovered in the aftermath.
“More bodies may still be located and the death toll may increase.”
Ramaphosa expresses heartbreak during Mthatha visit but satisfaction with disaster response
Mchunu praised rescue teams, including police, for their prompt response, saying the situation could have been worse if they had not acted quickly, echoing sentiments shared by premier Oscar Mabuyane and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“If all those teams had not responded as early as they did, more lives would have been lost,” he said.
While standing on the bridge where a scholar transport bus was swept away by floods near Efata School for the Blind and Deaf, he expressed sadness over the loss of so many lives in such a brief period.
“Normally, this is a small river, as you can see; the water usually flows slowly without any rush, nothing that could cause a tragedy of this magnitude,” Mchunu said.
“But on that fateful night, it was different, something no-one had seen before.”
Mchunu and Masemola extended their condolences to the bereaved families, offered support to those affected and provided encouragement to the police and all social partners who have been rescuing people and recovering bodies since the beginning, going above and beyond their call of duty.
“Indeed, we are talking about a significant number of people who lost their lives, including schoolchildren swept away by the river, all of them in uniform, heading to school. This is a tragedy,” he said.
Mthatha Dam not to blame for floods, say Majodina and OR Tambo municipality
Mchunuu thanked community members who assisted in search and rescue operations and ordered police to enhance their efforts to ensure safety after victims at the Dicolyn centre requested increased patrols, citing that criminals were taking advantage of the situation.
In a separate incident, police seized an assortment of firearms, including 10 AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition, in the OR Tambo district this week.
Mchunu praised the police for recovering the firearms.
“We thank the police for removing these dangerous firearms from our communities,” he said.
Mchunu expressed concern about the circulation of unlicensed firearms in the district and vowed to address the issue.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the firearms, but the owner of the household where the firearms were recovered fled.
“We are very concerned about the circulation of unlicensed firearms,” he said.
“We are determined to address this by taking measures to recover and collect all unlicensed firearms in the country.
“We thank the police for removing these dangerous firearms from our communities.”
