Eastern Cape police seize 10 AK-47 rifles during major operation, arrest three

Police have recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and an assortment of other firearms in a co-ordinated intelligence-driven operation in the Eastern Cape.
The SAPS Tactical Response Teams (TRT) and combat units arrested three suspects and seized unlicensed firearms, ammunition and military-grade equipment in Port St Johns from Thursday to Friday, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.
Acting on credible intelligence regarding illegal firearms linked to taxi violence and cash-in-transit robberies, the TRT Recce Team, supported by OR Tambo and Joe Gqabi combat teams, executed search warrants at two homesteads in Tombo administrative area and Mthumbane in Port St Johns.
“At the first address in Tombo, a 46-year-old suspect presented a firearm licence for a shotgun and 9mm pistol but failed to produce a competency certificate or valid documentation for ammunition,” Gantana said.
Her 52-year-old co-accused was found in possession of an unlicensed shotgun.
The exhibits seized at the first address include the shotgun, a 9mm pistol, a pistol magazine, 33 9mm cartridges and five shotgun shells.
“At the second address in Mthumbane, a 38-year-old suspect was found with a wooden case containing multiple rifles,” Gantana said.
“She denied knowledge of the firearms and claimed they belonged to her husband.
“The firearms found in Mthumbane include 10 AK-47 rifles, 19 magazines, 100 cartridges, 10 cleaning kits, four 9mm pouches and 10 oil canisters.”
The suspects face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and contravention of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).
They are due to appear in the Port St Johns magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the teams.
“This operation underscores SAPS’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks that terrorise our communities,” she said.
“The seizure of weapons, especially military-style rifles, disrupts planned violent crimes and enhances public safety.
“We urge communities to report illegal firearms anonymously via Crime Stop.”
Daily Dispatch
