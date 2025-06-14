Eastern Cape man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing ex-girlfriend

Mkhosi attempted to shield herself behind Tshaka, who pleaded with Voyi not to shoot them.
Voyi then fired a shot over their heads, and Tshaka, terrified for her own life and that of her children, instinctively stepped aside.
“Mkhosi then tried to disarm the attacker, but Voyi fired at close range, fatally piercing her heart and liver,” Tyali said.
Despite Voyi’s guilty plea, regional court prosecutor Yandisa Mhaga rejected his version of events as inconsistent with the evidence.
Voyi claimed he only fired one shot and that his intention was merely to recover his identity document and bank card, alleging that Mkhosi was misusing the card to buy alcohol on credit.
However, Tshaka’s testimony disputed this narrative.
Mhaga requested a conviction of premeditated murder and life imprisonment, highlighting the calculated nature of the killing, the vulnerability of the deceased, and Voyi’s prior history of violence.
Voyi has a previous conviction for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm dating back to 2015.
The NPA welcomed the sentence of life imprisonment.
“The NPA remains unwavering in its commitment to securing justice for victims, upholding the rights of women, and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes are held fully accountable,” Tyali said.
“This outcome sends a strong message that the justice system will not tolerate femicide or gender-based violence.”
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the courage of the eyewitness and applauded the diligent work of both the police and the prosecution team.
