A man died after he set himself, his lover and their two-year-old toddler, alight on Thursday in Leslie in Mpumalanga.
According to police, the suspect allegedly poured petrol over himself and the woman who was holding the child and ignited the fuel. The woman was able to flee the scene and asked nearby relatives to help them.
The 30-year-old man, identified as John Masuku, “allegedly set himself alight along with his 28-year-old partner and a two-year-old toddler, after accusing the woman of infidelity during an argument at their residence.
“Emergency services were contacted, and all three individuals were transported to hospital. The child, due to the severity of her injuries, was transferred to another medical facility for specialised care. Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the hospital,” police said.
They confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case.
The mother and child are recovering in hospital.
Provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident, saying people should opt for more constructive ways to resolve domestic disputes instead of resorting to gender-based violence.
“This incident is deeply disturbing and highlights the need for peaceful conflict resolution. Violence is never the answer, there are resources and professionals available to help those in distress.”
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga man dies after setting himself, partner and toddler alight
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao
A man died after he set himself, his lover and their two-year-old toddler, alight on Thursday in Leslie in Mpumalanga.
According to police, the suspect allegedly poured petrol over himself and the woman who was holding the child and ignited the fuel. The woman was able to flee the scene and asked nearby relatives to help them.
The 30-year-old man, identified as John Masuku, “allegedly set himself alight along with his 28-year-old partner and a two-year-old toddler, after accusing the woman of infidelity during an argument at their residence.
“Emergency services were contacted, and all three individuals were transported to hospital. The child, due to the severity of her injuries, was transferred to another medical facility for specialised care. Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the hospital,” police said.
They confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case.
The mother and child are recovering in hospital.
Provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident, saying people should opt for more constructive ways to resolve domestic disputes instead of resorting to gender-based violence.
“This incident is deeply disturbing and highlights the need for peaceful conflict resolution. Violence is never the answer, there are resources and professionals available to help those in distress.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos