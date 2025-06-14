The OR Tambo district municipality has denied allegations that it recklessly opened the sluice gates of the Mthatha Dam, causing flooding and deaths along the Mthatha River.
The claims, circulating on social media, suggested that the municipality’s actions worsened the damage caused by heavy rainfall.
However, the municipality has dismissed these claims as mischievous and dangerous misinformation.
“According to the municipality, in conjunction with the water and sanitation department, the Mthatha Dam operates with uncontrolled spillways, which automatically release water when the dam reaches full capacity,” OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said.
“This means that water flow is an engineering safeguard, not a municipal decision.
“We urge everyone to avoid forwarding unverified messages and trust only official government sources.
“In times such as these, misinformation fuels panic, confuses communities and undermines the real work being done to protect and support our people.”
OR Tambo mayor rejects claims that it worsened Mthatha flooding
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Ngqondwana described the allegations as an improbable theory, highlighting the widespread devastation in the district.
“Affected areas include Mqanduli, Libode, Ngqeleni and Tsolo, in addition to Mthatha,” he said.
“The municipality is working to reinforce water delivery trucks to support affected communities, with a need for more trucks to meet the demand.”
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday met with national ministers and provincial government led by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, to be briefed before visiting affected areas, including the worst-hit Dicolyn village in Mthatha.
By 9pm on Thursday, the death toll was at 78, with more than 1,000 people left homeless.
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been visiting the affected areas, speaking to victims and seeking support from various sectors.
