Eastern Cape flood death toll climbs to 88, rescue efforts intensify

Health services are available on-site, with the department of health providing medical assistance and replacing chronic medication swept away by the floods.
The department of home affairs is working around the clock to ensure the provision of documents to enable displaced families to access relevant services.
“Local schools have resumed classes and provisions have been made for pupils who missed exams due to the extreme weather conditions,” Rantjie said.
Recovery operations continue across affected areas, with some critical services, including water and electricity, restored in various parts of OR Tambo district.
Work is ongoing to ensure full restoration of water services in both affected parts of Amathole and OR Tambo.
Water tankers have been deployed to ensure continued water access to affected communities.
“All major roads affected by flooding have been reopened, enabling improved access for emergency and community services,” Rantjie said.
“Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly, leveraging helicopters, drones, K-9 units and ground search teams.”
The provincial government appealed to residents to report people who went missing around Tuesday in affected areas to law enforcement.
Image: LULAMILE FENI
The Eastern Cape provincial government confirmed on Sunday that the death toll from the recent floods has soared to 88.
Among the fatalities is a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Libode.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane urged residents to remain cautious and continue to follow safety guidance issued by authorities.
He further expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.
“Our thoughts remain with all families who have lost loved ones during this difficult time,” he said.
Post-mortem examinations have been completed, with 83 bodies positively identified by families and five bodies yet to be identified.
Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said about 56 bodies had been released to families by Saturday.
“The provincial government remains in close contact with affected families to provide necessities and psychosocial support,” Rantjie said.
The provincial government continues to provide emergency relief to thousands of residents displaced by the floods in the OR Tambo and Amathole district municipalities.
Temporary shelters have been established, and essential items, including meals, clothing, and hygiene products, are being distributed to affected families.
In partnership with humanitarian organisations such as Gift of the Givers, Al Imdaad and the Black Coffee Foundation, additional relief support has reached communities whose homes and belongings were destroyed.
“These collaborations underscore the power of public-private partnerships in responding swiftly to emergencies,” Rantjie said.
The government acknowledged and commended the ongoing support from ordinary citizens who had extended a helping hand.
“In particular, the government expresses deep appreciation to local artists Betusile Mcinga and Mist SA, whose presence and contributions have brought hope and comfort to affected families during this difficult time,” Rantjie said.
The government is appealing for continued support from the private sector, businesses and individuals to assist with donations of food, clothing, blankets, furniture and other essentials.
“Every contribution makes a meaningful difference in helping communities recover and rebuild,” Rantjie said.
“Together, we can ensure that no-one is left behind as we work to restore dignity and hope to those impacted by this disaster.”
