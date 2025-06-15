Two police sergeants, aged 42 and 43, are set to appear in court soon on charges of fraud and forgery.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the officers allegedly submitted false accommodation claims.
The officers reportedly claimed R750 per night for accommodation in Cape Town, where they were investigating a case, but the actual rate was R400 per night, resulting in a loss of R7,700 to the SAPS.
The Hawks’ Komani serious corruption investigation unit served the officers with summons on June 11.
“The matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation after discrepancies were picked up by the finance office,” Mhlakuvana said.
The case is set to be heard in the Maletswai (Aliwal North) magistrate’s court on July 25.
Daily Dispatch
Police sergeants to appear in court on fraud charges
Image: GARETH WILSON
