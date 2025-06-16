The queen’s emotional appeal came after a man approached her, tearfully explaining that he and his wife, a student at the King Sabata Dalindyebo FET College, and their three children were left with only the clothes they were wearing.
“I struggle to hold back tears,” she said.
“They are left with absolutely nothing.
“His wife’s study material, books for the children, clothing and furniture are all gone.”
AbaThembu premier-general Ncedo Kolanisi said the kingdom was in mourning.
“This catastrophic disaster has seen many AbaThembu people losing their loved ones and hundreds have been displaced,” Kolanisi said.
He also said the king would hire private investigators to investigate the the unusual floods that hit the areas of the Mthatha and Mabheleni dam areas.
Humanitarian organisations, such as Gift of the Givers, Al Imdaad and the Black Coffee Foundation have also provided support to affected communities.
Gift of the Givers has deployed emergency teams, water trucks and additional supplies in Butterworth and Mthatha.
AbaThembu king and queen join relief efforts for flood victims
Image: LULAMILE FENI
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and his wife Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo have appealed for more donations to support victims of the Eastern Cape floods, which have claimed 88 lives, including close to 70 from the kingdom.
The royal couple, who have been visiting flood-ravaged areas in Mthatha West, are distraught about the devastation and loss of life.
The king visited relief centres accommodating flood victims since the day of the tragedy.
And the queen led a royal delegation on Sunday to donate hot food, groceries, toiletries and clothing to the centres in and around Mthatha.
“My heart breaks for our people who have lost everything,” she said.
“We call upon the government to work quickly in providing proper houses for the people.
“There is plenty of land where houses can be built. We hope this time things will be faster and people will be provided with decent houses.
“In the previous disasters in Mthatha it took the government three years or more to build houses for the victims, and others never had their disaster-struck houses built.”
OR Tambo mayor rejects claims that it worsened Mthatha flooding
The queen’s emotional appeal came after a man approached her, tearfully explaining that he and his wife, a student at the King Sabata Dalindyebo FET College, and their three children were left with only the clothes they were wearing.
“I struggle to hold back tears,” she said.
“They are left with absolutely nothing.
“His wife’s study material, books for the children, clothing and furniture are all gone.”
AbaThembu premier-general Ncedo Kolanisi said the kingdom was in mourning.
“This catastrophic disaster has seen many AbaThembu people losing their loved ones and hundreds have been displaced,” Kolanisi said.
He also said the king would hire private investigators to investigate the the unusual floods that hit the areas of the Mthatha and Mabheleni dam areas.
Humanitarian organisations, such as Gift of the Givers, Al Imdaad and the Black Coffee Foundation have also provided support to affected communities.
Gift of the Givers has deployed emergency teams, water trucks and additional supplies in Butterworth and Mthatha.
Ramaphosa expresses heartbreak during Mthatha visit but satisfaction with disaster response
Artists and ordinary citizens have come together to offer help to hundreds of destitute families.
Award-winning gospel star Betusile Mcinga and club DJ Mist SA (Mthobeli Xabendlini) have been working tirelessly to raise funds and collect food and clothes for the victims.
“It is important that everyone lends a hand because no-one expected this tragedy,” Mcinga said.
“We have managed to collect clothes for children under the age of five.
“Some clothes we bought with the money we raised, while some were donated by people.”
“As artists and entertainers we have a voice and influence that we can use to offer support,” Mist SA said.
“There are a lot of people who have approached us, some not with money or clothes and food, but offering their skills, such as psychologists.
“People are forging solidarity and throwing in the little they can to aid the situation faced by the victims of this terrible disaster.”
WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Mthatha as flood death toll rises
Queen Dalindyebo urged people to continue donating essential items, including nappies, baby food, clothing, toiletries and sanitary items.
“Let us continue working together, helping where we can,” she said.
“Through our collective efforts, we can bring relief and help those affected by the floods to find their footing again.”
Donations can be made at o four centres: Dicolyn, Bambisana Primary School in Slovo Park, the Anglican church in Slovo Park and the Northcrest Community Hall.
Zola Bishop Yolelo, Mthatha West community leader and owner of the scholar minibus which was swept away by the floods, said the vehicle had been carrying 15 people — 13 pupils, the driver and his conductor.
“Three schoolchildren were rescued,” Yolelo said.
“Ten bodies have been recovered and two pupils are still missing and presumed drowned. Locals have joined the search.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos