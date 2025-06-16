According to Rantjie, as communities continue to grapple with the aftermath of the devastating floods, the provincial government remains committed to a co-ordinated compassionate response that unites government, non-governmental organisations and local leadership.
Eastern Cape flood death toll rises to 90, with 30 children among victims
Thirty children are among 90 people who died in the Eastern Cape floods, the provincial government confirmed on Monday.
The death toll has been increasing gradually since last Tuesday.
Through the department of health, post-mortem examinations have been completed, with 80 bodies positively identified and 77 released to families.
“The provincial government remains in close contact with affected families to provide necessities and psychosocial support, with Council of Churches also having joined in providing spiritual healing to the grieving families,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.
Provision of emergency relief to thousands of displaced residents in the OR Tambo and Amathole district municipalities is still in progress.
“About 2686 residents were left homeless and are currently accommodated in various shelters and provided with three meals a day and all the essential necessities.”
