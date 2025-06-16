Northcrest residents were up in arms when King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani and council members visited the area on Monday, with three Eastern Cape Chinese Community Police Forum (CPF) members coming with two eight-tonne trucks full of donations to be shared among the community.
One of the residents, Sonwabo Gqabaza, said they had nothing against the donors but the local authorities.
“This is the first time we have seen the mayor here.
“He has gone to all the other places with President Cyril Ramaphosa, premier Oscar Mabuyane and all other ministers and MECs, but they never visited us even for a minute.
“We understand that many people died and we are sensitive and grieving with those families.
“But it angers us that we remain a forgotten community, with no senior government leaders visiting us despite having many houses ravaged by the floods and some literally flattened.
“We are in competition with no-one but we are also victims, we suffered [damages worth] millions of rand to houses, furniture, vehicles and other things.
“We have seen many high-ranking government leaders visiting Mthatha West but not a single one showed empathy and visited us,” Gqabaza said.
Many Mthatha communities feel left out of flood-relief efforts
As the Eastern Cape floods death toll increases to 90 and donations come pouring in, some communities in the Mthatha area are angry, saying they are being ignored.
The say the focus is only on the places where people died though they have lost millions of rand worth of houses, furniture and business stock.
The residents of Norwood, a suburb just across the Mthatha River, believe they are a forgotten community as no government officials have visited them.
They suffered huge losses, with their houses damaged and furniture destroyed.
One person’s tavern was flattened by the floods and liquor stock worth thousands of rand swept away by the raging waters, furniture was destroyed and her house damaged.
OR Tambo mayor rejects claims that it worsened Mthatha flooding
WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Mthatha as flood death toll rises
Most of the affected houses are those built not far from the Mthatha River.
The mayor was at pains to explain that the community was not forgotten and ignored.
“We understand the situation, hence we have deployed disaster officials as well as search and rescue teams there to Norwood,” Nelani said.
“We are to visit you again, it does not mean we don’t care, we are with you and I can assure all of you that each individual case will be dealt with.”
The affected Norwood residents do not want to go to the Hillcrest Community Hall centre, but want instead to be visited at the respective homes they are staying at with relatives, neighbours and friends.
“Hillcrest is far, whatever help comes must come to us here in Norwood,” resident Xolile Magas said.
The mayor and his delegation left Norwood Primary School without making donations because the residents become rowdy and complained that their ward councillor was not caring for them.
