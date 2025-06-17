News

Anti-gang unit arrests 18-year-old with guns on Youth Day in Hout Bay

By TimesLIVE - 17 June 2025
One of the firearms confiscated by police in Hout Bay.
Anti-gang unit police arrested an 18-year-old youth in possession of two handguns and ammunition on Youth Day in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

The unit was deployed to the area to curb gang violence.

“The members conducted an intelligence-driven operation during which they arrested an 18-year-old male who was found in possession of a .38 special revolver without a serial number and a 9mm pistol with 55 rounds of ammunition. He faces charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

Sixty-three rounds of ammunition and three magazines were seized in the area from a 23-year-old woman who was also arrested.

In a separate bust, four men wanted on murder charges for an incident in Hout Bay were arrested.

Once charged, the suspects will appear in the Simon’s Town magistrate's court.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man regarded as the “most wanted” suspect in the Western Cape is expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court on Tuesday. The suspect, arrested on Friday in the Free State, was wanted on charges including murder, extortion and arson in the Nyanga area, related to the taxi industry.

