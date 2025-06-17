Pikitup has warned the public about fake job adverts making the rounds on social media and job websites.
Adverts have been circulating that Pikitup is hiring general workers and has a closing date of June 25.
“It is deeply troubling that individuals are using social media to deceive job seekers who are looking for employment opportunities,” said the Pikitup MD Bukelwa Njingolo.
The fake adverts seem to be similar to a legitimate job opening issued by Pikitup in May 2024, with applications closed on June 10 2024.
Pikitup appealed to the public to be cautious about misleading job adverts and avoid being exploited by fraudsters. Njingolo said the fraudsters exploit job seekers who are desperate and this disrupts Pikitup operations.
“Pikitup reiterates its commitment to transparency in all hiring processes. The public is strongly advised to verify all job openings exclusively through the official Pikitup website.”
TimesLIVE
'Deeply troubling': Pikitup warns of fake job advertisements
Image: Russell Roberts
TimesLIVE
