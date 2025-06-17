East London’s Isenberg joins trio of choreographers in Cape Ballet Africa’s ‘Salt’
Highly acclaimed triple bill performance set to be a NAF highlight
After years of no national ballet companies gracing the stage at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, dance lovers have something extra special to look forward to this June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.