News

Identity theft syndicate targeting Sassa grants

Action taken after 17 fraud cases reported in Dutywa area

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 17 June 2025

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is concerned about the increase in identity theft in the Eastern Cape’s rural areas, with 17 cases of fraud flagged in Dutywa...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep94 | Audi Q5, Hyundai Grand i10, Mazda CX-60, Smart Car, GWM ...
SA commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom