The OR Tambo District Municipality has strongly condemned alleged extortionists targeting humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers as it provided relief efforts in the wake of the flood disaster in Mthatha.
In a statement on Tuesday, the municipality expressed outrage and deep concern about people who allegedly threatened Gift of the Givers members.
The incident occurred on Saturday when Gift of the Givers was providing water to flood victims.
The municipality praised Gift of the Givers members for their selfless efforts, saying they “came bearing food, water and dignity” to affected families.
“To learn that such humanity was met with criminal opportunism is not only heartbreaking but utterly disgusting,” the municipality said.
“Extortion is a crime and a moral betrayal of the highest order, especially when directed at those extending a hand to the helpless.
“To prey on a crisis is to turn pain into profit.
“It is merciless and it will not be tolerated.”
Outrage after threats made to Gift of the Givers flood support members
Image: SUPPLIED
The matter has been reported to law enforcement authorities for urgent investigation.
The municipality vowed it would provide all necessary support to ensure those responsible are held accountable.
The municipality expressed solidarity with Gift of the Givers.
“We stand with you. We fight beside you. And we will protect the ground on which you serve.”
Daily Dispatch
