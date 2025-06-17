Three Mozambicans were arrested in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Monday after they were found with dismantled motorcycles that were allegedly about to be transported to Mozambique.
One of the motorcycles was reported stolen in Cosmo City, Johannesburg.
“Members of crime intelligence received information about individuals who were in possession of suspected stolen motorcycles in Kingsway location,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
The suspects had allegedly dismantled two motorcycles and wrapped them up to later take them to Mozambique.
“Crime intelligence, together with Ekurhuleni district crime prevention members, launched an intelligence-driven operation to intercept the suspects. Upon arrival at the address, two individuals were found covering a silver Linex Yamaha Jet Ski and putting it in a trailer.”
One suspect was apprehended.
Two dismantled motorbikes were found wrapped in black refuse bags and ready to be placed in a white Toyota Hilux that was hooked to the trailer.
Police believe there are more suspects in the syndicate.
The suspects, aged between 32 and 37, are expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Three Mozambicans nabbed with 'stolen' motorcycles in Springs
Image: SAPS
Three Mozambicans were arrested in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Monday after they were found with dismantled motorcycles that were allegedly about to be transported to Mozambique.
One of the motorcycles was reported stolen in Cosmo City, Johannesburg.
“Members of crime intelligence received information about individuals who were in possession of suspected stolen motorcycles in Kingsway location,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
The suspects had allegedly dismantled two motorcycles and wrapped them up to later take them to Mozambique.
“Crime intelligence, together with Ekurhuleni district crime prevention members, launched an intelligence-driven operation to intercept the suspects. Upon arrival at the address, two individuals were found covering a silver Linex Yamaha Jet Ski and putting it in a trailer.”
One suspect was apprehended.
Two dismantled motorbikes were found wrapped in black refuse bags and ready to be placed in a white Toyota Hilux that was hooked to the trailer.
Police believe there are more suspects in the syndicate.
The suspects, aged between 32 and 37, are expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos