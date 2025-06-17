News

UAE pledges R55m in aid for Eastern Cape flood victims

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI and SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 17 June 2025

The provincial government has received a R55m donation from the UAE to support flood-relief efforts after the devastating storms which claimed at least 88 lives, 60 of them in Mthatha alone...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep94 | Audi Q5, Hyundai Grand i10, Mazda CX-60, Smart Car, GWM ...
SA commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom