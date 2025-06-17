News

UK and allies to announce new sanctions against Russia

By Suzanne Plunkett - 17 June 2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer walk after posing for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/ Amber Bracken

Britain and its allies at the G7 are expected to announce further sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, the British government said, stepping up pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

“We are finalising a further sanctions package and I want to work with all our G7 partners to squeeze Russia’s energy revenues and reduce the funds they are able to pour into their illegal war,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to say in the announcement.

Britain has already sanctioned more than 2,300 individuals, entities and ships as part of sanctions against Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“We should take this moment to increase economic pressure and show President [Vladimir] Putin it is in his — and Russia’s interests — to demonstrate he is serious about peace,” Starmer is expected to say.

Reuters 

