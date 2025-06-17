Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika
Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his eight co-accused are back in the Bloemfontein high court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in court
Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika
Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his eight co-accused are back in the Bloemfontein high court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos