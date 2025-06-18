News

Children's mental health harmed by excessive screen time: help for parents

By TimesLive - 18 June 2025
Excessive screen time has been linked to increased risk of depression, anxiety and low self-esteem, disrupted sleep and declining academic performance due to reduced concentration.
Excessive screen time has been linked to increased risk of depression, anxiety and low self-esteem, disrupted sleep and declining academic performance due to reduced concentration.
Image: 123RF

South Africans spend more time on screens than almost any other nation and the obsession is fuelling a mental health crisis among children and adolescents, warns the South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop).

Globally, excessive screen use has become so widespread that “brain-rot” — a term used to capture concerns about the effect of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media — was named the Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year.

The effect on children is alarmingly evident, the society said.

Adolescents who spend more than five hours per day on digital devices are 70% more likely to have suicidal thoughts or actions than those who spend less than an hour a day. Even adolescents with moderate screen time of 4-6 hours per day are more likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression than those with two hours less screen time per day.

A study in 14 countries reviewing children from pre-primary to high school found mobile phones consistently distracted pupils from learning. Simply having a phone nearby, especially with notifications coming through, is enough to break their attention. Another study showed that once distracted, it can take up to 20 minutes for children to refocus.

Grade 7 pupil takes own life after being bullied and accused of cheating in test

A 13-year-old grade 7 pupil took her own life after allegedly being bullied at Vulindlela Primary School in Harrismith in the Free State.
News
2 months ago

The average South African adult spends nine hours and 37 minutes a day on smartphones, with nearly a third of waking hours dedicated to scrolling, swiping and tapping. Social media takes up more than 22% of daily usage, led by platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

“If we as adults are addicted, how can they not be?” said Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and member of Sasop. “We cannot expect children to moderate their screen time when they see adults constantly glued to their phones. Children learn by observing. If we don’t model healthy digital behaviour we are silently endorsing screen addiction.”

She said excessive screen time has been linked to numerous mental health concerns among children, such as: 

  • increased risk of depression, anxiety and low self-esteem;
  • disrupted sleep due to screen exposure, especially before bedtime;
  • declining academic performance due to reduced concentration, lack of motivation to learn and overexposure to unregulated content;
  • social withdrawal, with face-to-face interactions replaced by digital substitutes; and
  • exposure to harmful online content, including cyberbullying, pornography and messages promoting disordered eating.

“The physical consequences are also concerning. Children spending long hours on devices are more prone to obesity, headaches, eye strain and poor posture.”

OPINION | Student crisis looms if mental health issues are not properly addressed

The mental health of university students in Sub-Saharan Africa is an urgent priority, given its strong ties to academic success. In recent years, ...
News
1 year ago

Schoeman said it is vital for technology to be used intentionally and in moderation.

“It’s not about banning screens, it's about balance. There’s a big difference between a family movie night and hours of unmonitored scrolling or gaming. The key is to be mindful, involved and consistent.

“Children don’t need perfection from their parents, they need consistency. Small, daily changes such as putting your phone away at dinner sends a powerful message and now our children need that message more than ever.”

Schoeman provided guidelines for parents:

  • limit screen time by age: no screens under two years; no more than one hour for ages 2-5; and ideally a maximum of two hours a day for older children;
  • encourage offline time, especially outdoors, to support physical and mental wellbeing;
  • model responsible digital habits including taking breaks, switching off devices at meals and avoiding screens before bed;
  • maintain device-free zones and times, such as during family meals and before bedtime; and
  • take overnight custody of children’s and teens’ devices to ensure proper sleep.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump to put back deadline for TikTok decision for third time | REUTERS
Dept. of Communications and Digital Technologies, ICASA appear in parliament