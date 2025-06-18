SAHRC probes sewage spillages into Great Fish River
Authority looking into DA complaint that Chris Hani and Inxuba Yethemba municipalities not addressing crisis
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating ongoing sewage spillages into the Great Fish River in the Inxuba Yethemba municipality, which are affecting rural communities in the region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.