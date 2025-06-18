A grade 11 pupil from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria East, was fatally stabbed by a grade 12 boy on Tuesday, the Gauteng education department said.
The culprit had bunked school that day and arrived at the premises just as pupils were boarding their scholar transport vehicles. He accosted the victim just outside the school yard.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “The Gauteng department of education has dispatched a team of psychologists and our school safety unit to the school to provide trauma counselling to affected learners and educators, while strengthening safety interventions at the school.
“Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Chiloane said schools should be spaces of learning, safety and hope, not breeding grounds for brutality and violence.
“Learners must understand violence has life-altering consequences. Such actions will not only remove you from the classroom but may place you behind bars.”
TimesLIVE
School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria
Image: School Facebook page
A grade 11 pupil from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria East, was fatally stabbed by a grade 12 boy on Tuesday, the Gauteng education department said.
The culprit had bunked school that day and arrived at the premises just as pupils were boarding their scholar transport vehicles. He accosted the victim just outside the school yard.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “The Gauteng department of education has dispatched a team of psychologists and our school safety unit to the school to provide trauma counselling to affected learners and educators, while strengthening safety interventions at the school.
“Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Chiloane said schools should be spaces of learning, safety and hope, not breeding grounds for brutality and violence.
“Learners must understand violence has life-altering consequences. Such actions will not only remove you from the classroom but may place you behind bars.”
TimesLIVE
Pupil stabbed in 'gang-related violence' at Orange Farm schools
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos