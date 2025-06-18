Two Pietermaritzburg families are mourning the loss of their teenage sons killed in separate accidents on Father’s Day.
Online tributes have been pouring in for 16-year-old Maritzburg College pupil Daniel Janneker, who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.
Janneker, a grade 11 pupil at the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school, died in a crash on the N3 between Balgowan and Nottingham Road.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the accident scene on the N3 southbound.
“On arrival, it was found that a 16-year-old had no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene. Another person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.”
Maritzburg College confirmed Janneker’s death, saying it was with profound sadness that it shared the heartbreaking news of the youngster’s death.
“Daniel was a young man of exceptional character — kind, humble and respected by all who knew him. His warm smile, quick wit and generous spirit brought light and unity to our school community,” it said.
“A proud and passionate member of the College cycling team, Daniel led with heart and inspired with humility. His legacy of integrity, empathy and excellence will live on in the hearts of his peers, educators and teammates.
“Our deepest condolences to Daniel’s family, friends and all who are grieving this loss. We stand together in sorrow, but also in gratitude for the time we shared with such a remarkable young man. Rest in peace, Daniel. You will never be forgotten.”
Two teens die in separate Father's Day crashes in KZN
Senior reporter
Image: MARITZBURG COLLEGE
Two Pietermaritzburg families are mourning the loss of their teenage sons killed in separate accidents on Father’s Day.
Online tributes have been pouring in for 16-year-old Maritzburg College pupil Daniel Janneker, who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.
Janneker, a grade 11 pupil at the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school, died in a crash on the N3 between Balgowan and Nottingham Road.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the accident scene on the N3 southbound.
“On arrival, it was found that a 16-year-old had no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene. Another person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.”
Maritzburg College confirmed Janneker’s death, saying it was with profound sadness that it shared the heartbreaking news of the youngster’s death.
“Daniel was a young man of exceptional character — kind, humble and respected by all who knew him. His warm smile, quick wit and generous spirit brought light and unity to our school community,” it said.
“A proud and passionate member of the College cycling team, Daniel led with heart and inspired with humility. His legacy of integrity, empathy and excellence will live on in the hearts of his peers, educators and teammates.
“Our deepest condolences to Daniel’s family, friends and all who are grieving this loss. We stand together in sorrow, but also in gratitude for the time we shared with such a remarkable young man. Rest in peace, Daniel. You will never be forgotten.”
School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria
Schools in Durban and Pietermaritzburg have expressed condolences.
Hilton College said: “Our deepest condolences to the College community, the Janneker family and Daniel’s friends. May God comfort you in your time of loss and grief and may you find strength in your unity.”
“Our deepest condolences to the Janneker family and Maritzburg College community. No words can ease the pain of such a loss, but may you all find strength and comfort in each other during this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Durban High School.
Meanwhile, a 17-year-old matric pupil also died in a crash on the N3 near Market Road in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
The accident occurred in a “high danger zone” where road construction is under way. It is understood the teenager was travelling with his father and another relative when the accident occurred.
Craig Botha of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said paramedics responded quickly to the scene of the “serious single-vehicle rollover accident”.
The father died at the scene and two other — one critical, the other seriously injured — were stabilised and taken to hospital. The teen later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
“Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos