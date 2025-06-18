Underage drinking summit aims to get all stakeholders involved in fight
‘We are not winning’ — coordinated approach needed, says liquor board CEO
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) is creating a platform for all stakeholders to play a role in establishing a coordinated and sustainable approach to dealing with the scourge of underage drinking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.