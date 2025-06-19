217 Eastern Cape police officers probed for crimes
MEC reveals that 12 have been convicted of serious charges and still remain in uniform
The Eastern Cape government has confirmed that 217 police officers are being investigated for crimes including fraud, serious assault, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, and helping criminals escape while in their custody. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.