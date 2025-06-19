BREAKING | WSU official shot dead in Mthatha

A senior official at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) was gunned down near the Mthatha campus on Thursday evening.
Police confirmed the incident occurred before 6pm near the Nkululekweni entrance gate, adjacent to the N2 highway.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police discovered the deceased inside a stationary vehicle.
“Preliminary forensic analysis confirms the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s position,” she said.
The motive remains unknown.
“The identity of the deceased will be formally released once next-of-kin notification is complete, as per SAPS protocol,” Gantana said.
“Forensic experts and detectives are actively processing the secured crime scene.”
Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso vowed to pursue all leads, urging the public to avoid speculation.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS App.
