Gcaleka throws book at municipal officials over Lesseyton stadium debacle

Public protector also instructs premier to take ‘corrective action’ against Cogta MEC for delay in tabling report before Enoch Mgijima council

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and ANATHI WULUSHE - 19 June 2025

Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has found that there was improper conduct and maladministration by Enoch Mgijima local municipality officials in the tender for the construction of the controversial Lesseyton sports field in Komani. ..

