News

Provincial day of mourning for flood victims

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI and SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 19 June 2025

The death toll from the devastating June 10 floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 92, with 4, 308 individuals left homeless...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump to put back deadline for TikTok decision for third time | REUTERS
Dept. of Communications and Digital Technologies, ICASA appear in parliament