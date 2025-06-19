Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed in a telephone call on Thursday what they saw as frictions between G7 leaders at this week's summit, the Kremlin said.
At the meeting in Canada, the bloc of wealthy nations struggled to find unity over the war in Ukraine after US President Donald Trump expressed support for Putin and left a day early to tackle the Israel-Iran conflict from Washington.
His departure deprived Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of a chance to meet him and press for more US weapons.
Putin and Xi “discussed the results of the recent G7 meeting. In particular, they noted the rough edges that emerged in the relations between participants”, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
“It was mentioned that for Zelensky this was by no means the most successful trip abroad.”
In a call lasting about an hour, the Kremlin said Xi and Putin discussed the Israel-Iran crisis, bilateral ties and co-operation in the Brics group, set to hold a summit in Brazil next month, including an initiative for a new Brics investment platform for the Global South.
Reuters
Putin and Xi discussed 'rough edges' between G7 leaders at summit, Kremlin says
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS / File Photo
