Gompo Art Centre students to turn heads at NAF with large colourful masks
Using 25/ water containers, the creative project is also a recycling initiative
Gompo Art Centre students are adding the finishing touches to their large handmade head masks and puppets in preparation for the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, which takes place later in June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.