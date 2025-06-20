Makana municipality may face legal challenge over wandering animals
The beleaguered Makana municipality, which has lost numerous service-delivery-related court cases against it — may face more litigation, this time over the donkeys, goats and cattle that stray unhindered onto roads and into the Makhanda CBD...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.