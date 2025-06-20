News

Minister concerned about violence at WSU after deputy vice-chancellor shot dead

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 20 June 2025
Walter Sisulu University deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support and development, Sinethemba Mpambane.
TRAGIC END: Walter Sisulu University deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support and development, Sinethemba Mpambane.
Image: SUPPLIED

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane says she has learnt with “deep sorrow” of the fatal shooting of Walter Sisulu University deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support and development, Sinethemba Mpambane.

Mpambane was shot multiple times in his vehicle at the university’s Nkululekweni facility in Mthatha on Thursday evening.

The tragedy comes just weeks after the fatal shooting of final-year student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a protest on the same campus in April.

“The recurrence of such violence within an institution of higher learning is deeply troubling,” ministerial spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said.

“The minister is profoundly disturbed that yet another life has been lost under violent circumstances at a university.

Minister of higher education and training Nobuhle Nkabane says the safety and wellbeing of students and staff at institutions of higher learning must be prioritised.
DEEPLY SADDENED: Minister of higher education and training Nobuhle Nkabane says the safety and wellbeing of students and staff at institutions of higher learning must be prioritised.
Image: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

“The safety and wellbeing of students and staff must be prioritised at all times.

“Institutions of higher learning must remain sanctuaries for teaching, learning, and transformation.”

The minister will urgently engage with vice-chancellor Prof Rushiella Songca and the university council chair to assess security protocols and identify measures to ensure campus safety.

“The minister extends heartfelt condolences to Mpambane’s family and the university community,” Mavovana said.

“This brutal killing must serve as a call to action to restore peace, safety, and dignity to our institutions.”

