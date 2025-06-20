The Mthatha Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit has arrested Sibusiso Mabaso, and Lethulwa Wandile Mnguni, both aged 32, on charges of fraud and money laundering.
Mthatha Hawks arrest two on charges of fraud and money laundering
Image: SAPS/ FILE
The bank later contacted the complainant about a suspicious transaction, and he mentioned the earlier call.
However, the bank representative denied any involvement.
A comprehensive investigation by the Hawks substantiated the allegations, revealing that the complainant incurred a loss of more than R1m.
Further investigation established that the funds were allegedly transferred to a Hollywoodbets account.
The suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday and appeared in the Durban Central magistrate’s court on Thursday.
They were remanded and are expected to appear before the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.
