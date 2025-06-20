New speed cameras for high accident zone N2 and R409 routes

Mnquma Local Municipality has introduced a new speed camera system to try reduce road accidents and improve safety on key routes.
The portable cameras, installed at a cost of R4m, are already operational and monitor traffic in both directions.
The cameras have been installed along the N2 between Kei Bridge and Dutywa and on the R409 between Centane and Tsomo.
They are able to detect speeding, illegal overtaking on barrier lines, and occupants of vehicles who are not wearing seat belts.
Municipal spokesperson Loyiso Mpalantshane said the system was introduced because of the high number of road accidents in the area.
“The length of skid marks on the road when we attend to accident scenes indicates speeding.
“The huge impact of a collision is also another telling factor that speed was a factor; often, these lead to injuries and fatalities,” he said.
The cameras, housed in green boxes, operate independently and are connected to the Electronic National Administration of Traffic Information System (eNaTIS).
This allows officials to access vehicle owner details, including contact information and ID numbers.
Motorists found to be in violation of traffic laws will receive SMS notifications with the time, date and location of the offence.
“The municipality wanted to decrease the number of fatal accidents and unnecessary collisions that happen on the road,” Mpalantshane said.
He added that the N2 and R409 were among the busiest routes in Mnquma.
A service provider was appointed in May to train traffic officers to handle the processing of fines and to ensure the system runs without technical issues.
DA councillor Nomawabo Ntolosi welcomed the move.
“It is long overdue because of the recklessness of the drivers who are driving through these routes,” she said.
“The presence of these cameras will assist in minimising the number of fatalities in these high accident areas.”
