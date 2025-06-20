Outpouring of grief at flood memorial services
Emotional events held at Mthatha college and school hit by disaster
The Eastern Cape focused on a provincial day of mourning on Thursday, with two sobering memorials for the dead and dispossessed, after devastating floods ravaged areas mainly around Mthatha on Tuesday last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.