The Dispatch previously reported that a shocking number of Eastern Cape teachers had been implicated in sexual related offences.
It was further reported that almost 30 teachers and school staff were implicated in such cases, with five school principals and two deputy principals included in that shocking number.
Section 54 of the Sexual Offences Act No 32 of 2007 states that a person who has knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion that a sexual offence has been committed against a [child] person who is vulnerable must report such knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion immediately to a police official.
Additionally, Section 54 goes on to say that a person who fails to report such knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion as contemplated in is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both a fine and such imprisonment.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App or through the SAPS Crime Stop hotline on 08600-10111.
Daily Dispatch
Police searching for former Eastern Cape teacher
Eastern Cape police are hot on the trail of a former Mbizana teacher whom they described as a person of interest in the alleged rape and sexual grooming of 15-year old pupil from a school in Mbizana.
Police on Friday appealed for public assistance in tracking down Luzuko Khutyiswayo, 31, who was allegedly last seen in Gauteng.
Police spokesperson WO Majola Nkohli said the provincial police believed that Khutyiswayo can assist them in solving the alleged rape and sexual grooming of the pupil between January 2023 and September 2024.
“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Maxesibeni is seeking public assistance to locate a man for questioning,” Nkohli said.
The police urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Khutyiswayo to contact the investigating officer, Detective Capt Peterson Kanzi on 071-352-4530/065-657-7140.
Lusikisiki teacher dismissed after alleged sex with a pupil
