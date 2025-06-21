Five suspects killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in KZN

Five suspects were killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said in the first incident, police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect and he was cornered along the Etafuleni main road.
“The suspect opened fire at police officers and a shoot-out ensued. During the shoot-out, the suspect, who was wanted for murder, three counts of attempted murder and business robbery, was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a firearm,” Netshiunda said on Saturday.
In another incident, police followed up intelligence about suspects wanted for murder, attempted murder and house robbery in and around Inanda.
“Police pounced on the suspects at the cottages on Dr Langalibalele Road in Inanda. Upon realising the presence of police officers, the suspects started shooting at police officers and police retaliated. After the shoot-out, four suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Three firearms, the serial numbers of which were filed off, were found in the possession of the suspects. No police officer was injured during both shoot-out incidents.”
