In yet another success story for the national anti-kidnapping task team, a wanted Mozambican kidnapper was shot dead this week during a tracing operation in Johannesburg.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlende Mathe said the anti-kidnapping task team traced a Mozambican kidnapping kingpin to a block of apartments in Fourways.
“The team was tracing a kidnapped Pakistani businessman from Pretoria West. He is still in captivity and the team is still searching for [him]. A ransom demand has been made to the businessman’s family,” Mathe said.
The tracing operation began at a residential complex in Midrand where they seized a Mercedes-Benz, a silver Pajero and arrested two kidnappers.
“They proceeded to Fourways where the task team announced their arrival and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect was fatally wounded and upon further investigation, it was discovered that 40-year-old Mauro Mucambe Junior is a wanted kidnapping kingpin in Mozambique where he has been linked to several kidnappings. His warrant of arrest was issued by Maputo police in August 2024.”
One unlicensed firearm used by the fugitive was seized, including 10 rounds of ammunition. Four cellphones and four bank cards were also seized.
“The SAPS has full faith and confidence in the work of the anti-kidnapping task team to rescue the kidnapped businessman. Since January 2024, the team has arrested more than 170 criminals involved in kidnappings for ransom. More than R1.2m has been recovered. More than 100 victims were rescued mainly in Gauteng and more than 40 vehicles used in kidnapping crimes were seized by the team.
“The anti-kidnapping task team recently registered a breakthrough in the Olorato Mongale murder case where they led the tracing operation of Philangenkosi Makhanya. The search is still on for Bongani Mthimkhulu,” Mathe said.
Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed by cops in Fourways
