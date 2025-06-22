Engineers unlawfully detained in Equatorial Guinea released

The families of Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham confirmed on Saturday that the two South African engineers, who had been unlawfully detained in Equatorial Guinea since February 9 2023, have been released and are back in South Africa.
“Their release follows a pardon from the president of Equatorial Guinea, for which the families are extremely grateful. This brings an end to a harrowing ordeal of anguish, uncertainty and unwavering efforts by many to secure their freedom,” the families said in a statement.
In July 2024, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that their imprisonment was arbitrary, unlawful and in breach of multiple international human rights obligations.
The UN also, at the time, called for their immediate release.
“We are overwhelmed with relief and joy. The last two years and four months have been unimaginably painful for both of our families. Today, we are finally able to say: Frik and Peter are safely back home,” said family spokespersons Shaun Murphy and Francois Nigrini.
The families thanked everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, including the engineers' employer SBM Offshore, the South African and UK governments, international diplomatic partners, parliamentarians, legal teams, Hostage International and other civil society organisations and the media.
“Their return home is the result of collective efforts over many, many months, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who played a role in securing their freedom.”
TimesLIVE
