Iran says it reserves all options on response to 'outrageous' US strikes
By Reuters - 22 June 2025
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender. Image: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Iran reserves all options to defend itself after US strikes on its nuclear facilities, foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday on X, saying the attacks were “outrageous and will have everlasting consequences”.
